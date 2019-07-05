UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) Sent Fake Medicine Cases To NIH For Retesting

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) has ordered to lodged 11 FIRs against sellers of fake and sub-standard medicines while several cases has been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for retesting

The meeting of the board with KP Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jameel in the chair held here Friday to review the cases of selling fake and sub-standard drugs. Different District Drug Inspectors were also present on the occasion and presented their cases before the meeting.

The meeting reviewed 72 cases and ordered for lodging FIR against 11 cases while requested to NIH Islamabad for retesting of several cases. The meeting also sent few cases to Drug Courts for further necessary action.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jameel said that no comprise would be made on the health of provincial population and stern action against seller of fake and sub-standard would be taken without any discrimination.

