Chairman District Council Urges SEPCO To Reduce Power Load-shedding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Chairman of District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmad Leghari Friday wrote a letter to the SEPCO Chief Sukkur to reduce the unannounced and long power load-shedding during the severe heat wave in Larkana district
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chairman of District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmad Leghari Friday wrote a letter to the SEPCO Chief Sukkur to reduce the unannounced and long power load-shedding during the severe heat wave in Larkana district.
In the letter Leghari informed that hundreds of complaints have been received from the citizens regarding unannounced and long power load-shedding in all talukas of the district.
"You are well aware that severe heat wave has been predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department from May 21 to May 30, but despite this, SEPCO has extended the load-shedding time during the heat wave in Larkana district", he said.
Leghari urged SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding as the people suffering from higher temperature of more than 50 degree.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear
PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner
Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM
Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree
Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case
Benefits of uplift projects must reach people without delay: Gilani
Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water t ..
Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship
Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive
NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest
PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors5 seconds ago
-
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear9 seconds ago
-
Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM2 minutes ago
-
Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree2 minutes ago
-
Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case2 seconds ago
-
Benefits of uplift projects must reach people without delay: Gilani3 seconds ago
-
Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water theft18 minutes ago
-
NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest27 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state27 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer43 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market43 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves51 minutes ago