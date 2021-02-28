UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

1 killed, 1 injured in road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :At least one person was killed while another sustained critical injuries when a Suzuki van plunged into a deep gorge at village Ogra Mansehra on Sunday.

According to the police sources, the accident took place when a Suzuki van No. 1045 fell into the deep gorge after the driver lost his control over the vehicle.

The driver of the van was identified as Imran son of Maroof resident of Baffa Maira who died at the spot while his companion Ahmed son of Faqeer sustained critical injuries.

Police and locals recovered the body and rescued the injured from the gorge and shifted them to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where the body was later handed over to the family while the injured was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicle Died Mansehra Van Sunday Family From Suzuki

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

46 seconds ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

52 seconds ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.