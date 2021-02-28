1 killed, 1 injured in road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :At least one person was killed while another sustained critical injuries when a Suzuki van plunged into a deep gorge at village Ogra Mansehra on Sunday.

According to the police sources, the accident took place when a Suzuki van No. 1045 fell into the deep gorge after the driver lost his control over the vehicle.

The driver of the van was identified as Imran son of Maroof resident of Baffa Maira who died at the spot while his companion Ahmed son of Faqeer sustained critical injuries.

Police and locals recovered the body and rescued the injured from the gorge and shifted them to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where the body was later handed over to the family while the injured was admitted to the hospital for treatment.