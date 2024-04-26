Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

An eleven-member delegation of MQM, including Sindh opposition leader Ali Khurshidi, attended the meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar here at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An eleven-member delegation of MQM, including Sindh opposition leader Ali Khurshidi, attended the meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar here at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the process of free registration of FIRs on citizens' complaints should be ensured in accordance with the orders of the higher authorities.

He said that it was very important to work on the existing act regarding the protection of witnesses because it is also necessary to have solid evidence for a strong case.

Lanjar gave instructions that measures should be taken for the protection of witnesses so that their confidence in the police can be restored and they can approach the relevant courts without fear to testify in any case.

He gave instructions that all possible measures should be taken for online testimony in order to protect the eyewitnesses.

He said that the SHOs must take concrete steps against crimes, otherwise the SHOs who cannot perform will lose their positions.

On the occasion, Sindh Home Minister asked the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly to join hands to control the law and order situation and protect the citizens.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the participants of the meeting on law and order situation and police measures taken in this regard.

He also covered the details of street crimes in the year 2023 and 2024, killings of citizens on resisting robberies.

He said that according to the crime data, the data of Sindh Police and CPLC are almost the same.

The IGP Sindh also informed the meeting about the theft of mobile phones, vehicles and motorcycles from the citizens during the year 2023 and 2024.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon comparing the first 4 months of the current year with the previous year, said the number of encounters were more than the previous year.

Similarly, there was an increase of 16 in the number of dead criminals, a decrease of 16 in the number of injured arrests, while the total number of arrested criminals also decreased by 889.

The meeting was told that due to the strict police operations against the menace like drugs, the cases and the arrests of the accused also decreased.

The Sindh Police Chief said that there was also an increase in the registration of cases and arrests in the action against Gutka/Mawa mafias.

IGP Sindh said that while reorganizing Madadgar 15, we are struggling to make it compatible with modern requirements. He further informed that we are going to provide 168 vehicles and 120 more motorcycles to Madadgar 15 against street crimes to be more vigilant and alert all the time, while 8 big screens are also being installed at the Madadgar 15 call centers.

He further said that the 386 motorcycle riding squad of Shaheen Force is also actively working against street crimes under the supervision of the concerned SSPs under the patrolling plan.

He said that 67 IOs have been notified under special orders to investigate the cases of murder on resisting robbery and the special investigation unit has been made responsible for this task.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that recommendations for 4000 devices are prepared under the pilot project for e-tagging of habitual criminals and in this regard, rules and SOPs have also been drafted.

He said that the command and control center established in the CPO has been upgraded under which 2000 cameras have been installed while another 325 new cameras will also be installed and 500 old cameras are also being upgraded.

He said that under the Sindh Smart Surveillance System, the plan to install facial recognition cameras equipped with modern techniques at 40 toll plazas of Sindh is nearing completion and so far modern cameras have been installed at

28 toll plazas while the installation of cameras at the remaining toll plazas is also in progress. He said that this process

of installation of cameras will be a part of Karachi Safe City Project.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Provincial Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Dost Ali Rahimoon were also present on the occasion.

Later, Sindh Home Minister, Provincial Ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Dost Ali Rahimoon visited the Command and Control Center.