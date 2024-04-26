Open Menu

Bakht Kakar Orders To Ensure Maximum Facilities In Livestock Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 09:02 PM

Bakht Kakar orders to ensure maximum facilities in livestock sector

Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Friday ordered to ensure maximum facilities to the livestock sector including provision of treatment of animals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Friday ordered to ensure maximum facilities to the livestock sector including provision of treatment of animals.

In a statement issued here, he said free veterinary camps will be organized in different areas of Balochistan to provide vaccination, medicines to the livestock owners to protect the animals from infectious and non-infectious diseases.

He said that livestock farmers are providing all possible facilities to achieve the best production of milk and meat and boost its production.

He said a special advisory campaign has also been launched for livestock farmers so that they can benefit from the advice of veterinary doctors, livestock experts and contribute to economic development and financial stability, including increasing of meat and milk production.

Kakar said besides meeting the country's food requirments, valuable foreign exchange can be earned by exporting surplus milk, meat and other products made from it.

Related Topics

Balochistan Exchange All From Best

Recent Stories

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for Mar ..

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for March

4 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

4 minutes ago
 Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Po ..

Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Port, Free Zone

4 minutes ago
 CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic viol ..

CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic violence against women

7 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

4 minutes ago
Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqu ..

Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui holds open court

4 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Secretary health urges public to follow precaution ..

Secretary health urges public to follow precautionary measures to avoid spreadin ..

4 minutes ago
 PM directs formation of committee for consultation ..

PM directs formation of committee for consultation with provinces on carbon cred ..

4 minutes ago
 UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

28 minutes ago
 Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: ..

Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan