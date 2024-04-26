Bakht Kakar Orders To Ensure Maximum Facilities In Livestock Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 09:02 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Friday ordered to ensure maximum facilities to the livestock sector including provision of treatment of animals.
In a statement issued here, he said free veterinary camps will be organized in different areas of Balochistan to provide vaccination, medicines to the livestock owners to protect the animals from infectious and non-infectious diseases.
He said that livestock farmers are providing all possible facilities to achieve the best production of milk and meat and boost its production.
He said a special advisory campaign has also been launched for livestock farmers so that they can benefit from the advice of veterinary doctors, livestock experts and contribute to economic development and financial stability, including increasing of meat and milk production.
Kakar said besides meeting the country's food requirments, valuable foreign exchange can be earned by exporting surplus milk, meat and other products made from it.
