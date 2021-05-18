10 COVID-19 patients die at ATH during 48 hours: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 10 persons have died of coronavirus infection during the last 48 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, an ATH spokesman said on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :At least 10 persons have died of coronavirus infection during the last 48 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, an ATH spokesman said on Tuesday.

Those died included Abdul Manan of Battagram, Amina Bibi of Abbottabad, Umar Khan of Balakot, Perveen Akhtar of Abbottabad, Muhammad Tayyab of Abbottabad, Haji Abdul Latif of Nathia Gali, Naran Jan of Hajia Gali Abbottabad, Ghulam Nabi Shah of Mansehra, Farzana Bibi of Abbottabad and Muhammad Sadiq of Haripur.

The spokesman said 58 corona patients were under treatment at the hospital. Thirteen patients were at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 11 of them kept on CPAP Machine.

He said the hospital administration was making all-out efforts to provide best possible treatment services to the patients and asked the general public to abide by all precautionary measures to keep themselves and others safe from the lethal infection.