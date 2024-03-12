Open Menu

10 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Illegal Arms, Liquor Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

10 outlaws arrested, drugs, illegal arms, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested ten outlaws and recovered drugs, illegal arms and liquor from their possession during operation here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Ratta Amaral nabbed Abdullah and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession and 540 gram of charas from Nouman while 07 liters of liquor was recovered from Sher Ali. Similarly, Bani police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Sahil and 05 liters of liquor was recovered from Adnan and 05 liters of liquor from Sharif.

While, Civil Lines police recovered 01 pistol 9mm from Junaid. Following operation, Rawat police held Danish and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore from Junaid.

Chontra police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Abdul Qadeer. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against the anti social elements without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani From

Recent Stories

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

2 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

4 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

5 hours ago
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

5 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

17 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan