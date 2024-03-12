10 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Illegal Arms, Liquor Recovered
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested ten outlaws and recovered drugs, illegal arms and liquor from their possession during operation here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Ratta Amaral nabbed Abdullah and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession and 540 gram of charas from Nouman while 07 liters of liquor was recovered from Sher Ali. Similarly, Bani police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Sahil and 05 liters of liquor was recovered from Adnan and 05 liters of liquor from Sharif.
While, Civil Lines police recovered 01 pistol 9mm from Junaid. Following operation, Rawat police held Danish and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore from Junaid.
Chontra police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Abdul Qadeer. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.
The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against the anti social elements without any discrimination.
