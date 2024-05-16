10 Pakistani Firms Take Part In SIAL Canada Int'l Food Show
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) As the three-day SIAL Canada 2024 exhibition opened in Montreal, 10 Pakistani firms with over 20 participants are participating in the leading international food show showcasing the country's rice, fruit, pink salt and food industry.
SIAL Canada 2024 is the largest food exhibition which is the only event of its kind in Canada, bringing together more than over 800 national and international exhibitors from 44 countries.
It also features the presence of more than 21,000 professional visitors from Canada, the United States and 60 other countries.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion at the exhibition which is garnering strong interest and may lead to increased bilateral trade between the two countries
“SIAL Canada is the only national trade show to offer a complete range of food products under one roof”, Zaheer A. Janjua added.
