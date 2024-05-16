Open Menu

10 Pakistani Firms Take Part In SIAL Canada Int'l Food Show

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM

10 Pakistani firms take part in SIAL Canada int'l food show

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) As the three-day SIAL Canada 2024 exhibition opened in Montreal, 10 Pakistani firms with over 20 participants are participating in the leading international food show showcasing the country's rice, fruit, pink salt and food industry.

SIAL Canada 2024 is the largest food exhibition which is the only event of its kind in Canada, bringing together more than over 800 national and international exhibitors from 44 countries.

It also features the presence of more than 21,000 professional visitors from Canada, the United States and 60 other countries.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion at the exhibition which is garnering strong interest and may lead to increased bilateral trade between the two countries

“SIAL Canada is the only national trade show to offer a complete range of food products under one roof”, Zaheer A. Janjua added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Canada Lead United States May Event From Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

36 minutes ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

10 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

10 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

10 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

10 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

10 hours ago
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

10 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

10 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

10 hours ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

10 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

10 hours ago
 Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All ..

Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan