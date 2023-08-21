10 touts rounded up from excise office

Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti on Monday arrested 10 agents and touts from the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti on Monday arrested 10 agents and touts from the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad.

The district administration has launched a crackdown against touts following public complaints against fake agents who mint money from visitors in lieu of services regarding vehicle registration, token tax, and others.

According to ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the apprehended were subsequently handed over to the police for further legal action.

He said DC Memon has emphasized that the department should enhance service delivery to discourage the presence of such mafia.

He urged individuals to approach the designated counters with their complete documentation. In case of any visitors were advised to seek assistance from the Director of Excise or the Focal Person for Excise and Taxation at the Assistant Commissioner's office in the Industrial Area.