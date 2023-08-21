Open Menu

10 Touts Rounded Up From Excise Office

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 10:21 PM

10 touts rounded up from excise office

Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti on Monday arrested 10 agents and touts from the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti on Monday arrested 10 agents and touts from the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad.

The district administration has launched a crackdown against touts following public complaints against fake agents who mint money from visitors in lieu of services regarding vehicle registration, token tax, and others.

According to ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the apprehended were subsequently handed over to the police for further legal action.

He said DC Memon has emphasized that the department should enhance service delivery to discourage the presence of such mafia.

He urged individuals to approach the designated counters with their complete documentation. In case of any visitors were advised to seek assistance from the Director of Excise or the Focal Person for Excise and Taxation at the Assistant Commissioner's office in the Industrial Area.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicle Money From Irshad Bhatti

Recent Stories

Hi-tech buses to be deployed to serve Dubai studen ..

Hi-tech buses to be deployed to serve Dubai students during new academic year

23 minutes ago
 Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity w ..

Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

26 minutes ago
 Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

26 minutes ago
 AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: ..

AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Mi ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

26 minutes ago
 Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up produc ..

Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up production unit in Faisalabad

26 minutes ago
RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pind ..

RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pindora area

26 minutes ago
 Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

35 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

35 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

35 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

35 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan