Ambassador Amna Highlights Pakistani Women’s Role In Economic Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday highlighted the role and contribution of Pakistani women in the economic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday highlighted the role and contribution of Pakistani women in the economic development of the country.

She had participated in a panel discussion on ‘Global Leadership and Women Empowerment in Emerging Economies’ at ICHEC Brussels Management school, Pakistan Embassy in Brussels posted on X account.

