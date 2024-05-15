Open Menu

Price Magistrates Continues Action Against Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers

Price Control Magistrates/Administrative Officers on Wednesday continued actions against profiteers and hoarders in various areas of district South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Price Control Magistrates/Administrative Officers on Wednesday continued actions against profiteers and hoarders in various areas of district South.

According to statement, special attention was given to the complaints received by the concerned officers through Chief Minister's office complaint cell, social media and commissioner office.

Designated Price Control Magistrates visited 97 business centers and fined about Rs 164,000 on 16 shops for selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices and not displaying notified price lists. Several shopkeepers were issued warning under the Prevention of Profiteers and Hoarding Act, 2005.

