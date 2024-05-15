Open Menu

MoU Signs Between WAPDA, GB Scouts To Provide Security To Diamer Bhasha Dam Project

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between WAPDA/ Diamer Basha Dam Project and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts to provide security to Diamer Basha Dam project

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between WAPDA/ Diamer Basha Dam Project and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts to provide security to Diamer Basha Dam project.

The MoU was signed by General Manager/Project Director Diamer Basha Dam Project Engineer Nazakat Hussain on behalf of WAPDA and DG Brigadier Arsalan Israr Mirza on behalf of GB Scouts.

