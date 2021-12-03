UrduPoint.com

10 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Friday impounded ten vehicles over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the Deputy Commissioner office spokesman, the team led by secretary DRTA carried out an inspection of different bus terminals to check COVID-19 SOPs and impounded ten vehicles over violation of Corona SOPs.

The secretary also imposed a fine of Rs 28,500 on various transporters.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on various restaurants and sealed a snooker club for violating coronavirus SOPs.

He asked the residents to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest from their nearest vaccination centers.

