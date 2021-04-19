UrduPoint.com
1000 Hoarded Sugar Bags Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration along with police raided sugar godowns here on Monday and seized 1000 hoarded sugar bags.

According to spokesperson for district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed carried out an operation against hoardes, illegal profiteers in Sher Shah Road and seized 1000 sugar bags of 50-kg each.

The assistant commissioner warned the hoarders that action was underway in every tehsil of the city without any discrimination and all the hoarded stocks would be seized by the administration. Seized sugar would be sell in wholesale market on fixed price.

