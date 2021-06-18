UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Accused Arrested, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

11 accused arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

The police arrested 11 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested 11 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Friday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.

095 kg hashish, 80 litres liquor, four pistols,a riffle, and a gun.

The accused were identified as Ali Imran, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Nawaz, Shoaib, Qaisar Abbas,Tauseef and others.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session begins to pres ..

2 minutes ago

'Khuli Kutchery' held at CPO office

2 minutes ago

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

22 minutes ago

Indonesia carrier Garuda's shares halted over bond ..

2 minutes ago

Cheques distributed among winners of Punjab Talent ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to strong ties with Niger: FS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.