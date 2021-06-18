11 accused arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested 11 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Friday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.

095 kg hashish, 80 litres liquor, four pistols,a riffle, and a gun.

The accused were identified as Ali Imran, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Nawaz, Shoaib, Qaisar Abbas,Tauseef and others.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.