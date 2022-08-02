UrduPoint.com

11 Food Outlets Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on 11 food points and seven milk carrying vehicles over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials,the food safety teams conducted raids at 2 grocery stores, 3 dairy shops,2 sweets shops, 2 hotels,1 water plant and 1 ice factory in the division and imposed fine of Rs 122,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

Meanwhile, seven vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 39,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The teams also disposed of 250-liter milk, 7-kg sweets, 4-kg tea leaflet(patti) while notices were served to 97 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

