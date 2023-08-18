11 people get recruitment orders in Revenue Dept under family quota

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Naseerabad Division Basheer Ahmed Bangulzai on Friday distributed orders for appointment of 11 male and two females in the family quota of the Revenue Department.

Superintendent Commissioner Office Babu Noor Ahmed Domki also gave orders to all the relatives of the junior clerk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that compared to other divisions of Balochistan, Naseerabad Division was the first to distribute orders to the relatives in the Revenue Department saying that we were trying our best to appoint the candidates who have been allotted orders in their respective districts.

The posting in Sahabpur district, Jhal Magsi district, Naseerabad and Usta Muhammad districts will be ensured so that the employees who have received the orders can carry out the government affairs in their respective districts in the best sense, he said.

He said that there was a heavy responsibility on them to utilize their talents and increase efficiency. Therefore, special attention to pay the performance of official affairs in the offices so that you could achieve more success in the future based on your ability, he said.

Always keep in mind that no one will be allowed to eat salary sitting at home now you have this responsibility, stay under the shadow of the officers and focus on serving the people and carry out the duties that are assigned to you with sincerity and honesty in a good manner, he advised.