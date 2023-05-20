111 ASIs, 135 head constables promoted to next rank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A promotion board session was held at the Regional Police Office under the chair of RPO Gujranwala Dr. Haider Ashraf for promotion to the rank of ASI and sub-inspector, in which 111 ASIs were promoted as sub-inspectors and 135 head constables as ASIs.

According to the police, RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf said that 135 constables would be promoted to the post of head constables in the meeting to be held on Monday.

He said that 687 officials were given departmental promotion in five sessions of promotion board during one and a half month, in which 312 ASIs were promoted to sub-inspectors and 375 head constables were promoted to the posts of ASIs.

The said that departmental promotion according to merit and seniority was the basic right of every police officer and official which would be ensured in any case.