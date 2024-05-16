Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Strongly Condemns "shocking" Attack On Slovak PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns "shocking" attack on Slovak PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the "shocking" attack on his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

"Strongly condemn shocking attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico our thoughts and prayers (are) with him and his family.

Wish him a quick recovery and good health," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

According to the media reports, Robert Fico has been shot multiple times and critically injured in an assassination attempt. He was shot by a gunman five times on Wednesday and underwent several hours of emergency surgery.

"We stand by the government and people of Slovak Republic in these critical moments," the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Family Media Government

Recent Stories

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

9 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

9 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

9 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

9 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

9 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

9 hours ago
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

10 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

10 hours ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

10 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

10 hours ago
 Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All ..

Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..

10 hours ago
 Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role ..

Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan