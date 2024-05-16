Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns "shocking" attack on Slovak PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the "shocking" attack on his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

"Strongly condemn shocking attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico our thoughts and prayers (are) with him and his family.

Wish him a quick recovery and good health," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

According to the media reports, Robert Fico has been shot multiple times and critically injured in an assassination attempt. He was shot by a gunman five times on Wednesday and underwent several hours of emergency surgery.

"We stand by the government and people of Slovak Republic in these critical moments," the prime minister remarked.