1200 Sugar Bags Recovered, Godown Sealed

Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:17 PM

1200 sugar bags recovered, godown sealed

District administration has sealed a godown located near Taunsa mor after recovering 1200 bags illegally stored into it

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed a godown located near Taunsa mor after recovering 1200 bags illegally stored into it.

In a crackdown launched in light of direction received from high ups, local Assistant Commissioner Fiaz Ali took action in parts of tehsil Kot Addu and arrested the godown's owner identified as Ihtesham on the spot.

Later in a statement issued here from the district office, the AC vowed that action against illegal storage of sugar would be continued without any pause.

He said nobody involved either storage or selling sugar on dearer prices would be left spared and dealt with iron hands.

