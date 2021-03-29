1,243 kanals of state land worth 3.15 billion retrieved

The district administration during crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved state land over 1,243 kanals of state land worth 3.24 billion of rupees in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration during crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved state land over 1,243 kanals of state land worth 3.24 billion of rupees in the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson here on Monday, Assistant Commissioners (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab following the directions of deputy commissioner retrieved 36 acers of state land worth Rs 2.16 billion from Chak Ansu tehsil Model Town.

AC City Faizan Ahmed retrieved 938 kanals of state land worth Rs 1.07 billion from moza Jhugiya Nagra, AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed retrieved 18 kanals of state land worth Rs 10 million from moza Mangahathiyar during operation against land grabbers.

The deputy commissioner said that around 7600 kanals of state land were retrieved from illegal occupation during last two and a half years, adding that the total worth of the retrieved land was 27 billion of rupees.

He warned the land grabbers that every inch of state land would be retrieve and operation against land grabbers would be continued without any discrimination.