UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,243 Kanals Of State Land Worth 3.15 Billion Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:54 PM

1,243 kanals of state land worth 3.15 billion retrieved

The district administration during crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved state land over 1,243 kanals of state land worth 3.24 billion of rupees in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration during crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved state land over 1,243 kanals of state land worth 3.24 billion of rupees in the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson here on Monday, Assistant Commissioners (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab following the directions of deputy commissioner retrieved 36 acers of state land worth Rs 2.16 billion from Chak Ansu tehsil Model Town.

AC City Faizan Ahmed retrieved 938 kanals of state land worth Rs 1.07 billion from moza Jhugiya Nagra, AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed retrieved 18 kanals of state land worth Rs 10 million from moza Mangahathiyar during operation against land grabbers.

The deputy commissioner said that around 7600 kanals of state land were retrieved from illegal occupation during last two and a half years, adding that the total worth of the retrieved land was 27 billion of rupees.

He warned the land grabbers that every inch of state land would be retrieve and operation against land grabbers would be continued without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Raiwind From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shab-e-Bara’at will be observed with religious ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates NBD reports steep increase in contactless ..

11 minutes ago

President of Egypt Says Operation to Unblock Suez ..

1 minute ago

Russian Ambassador to US Yet to Brief Putin on Cur ..

1 minute ago

Carpets, Rugs, Mats exports grew by 7.24%

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.