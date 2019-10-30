14 arrested over gas refilling in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

Police on Wednesday have arrested 14 shopkeepers over gas refilling around the district

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday have arrested 14 shopkeepers over gas refilling around the district. Police sources said that during continued drive against the illegal business of gas refilling; the police teams conducted raids at different areas includingJhahverian, Nehang, Kotmomin, Shahpur, Sahiwal, Farooqa, Phularwan and arrestedanother 14 people over illegal refilling of gas.

They were including Waris, Muhammad Arshad, Faryad, Muhammad Asif, MuhammadHamza, Mudassar Hayat, Ibrar Ahmad and others. Police have registered separate cases against them.