15 Doctors Of KTH Promoted

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Wednesday in light of the decisions of the 100th board of Governors meeting, 14 Assistant Professors have been promoted to the positions of Associate Professors, and one to the position of Professor.

A ceremony was organized at Khyber Teaching Hospital's Auditorium by the hospital administration to acknowledge all promoted doctors and other senior faculty members.

Senior Professors and Chairpersons were honored for their outstanding contributions, and honorary shields were distributed among the promoted doctors.

Assistant Professors promoted to Associate Professors included Dr. Amina Gul (Pathology), Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan (General Surgery), Dr. Nasir Ahmed, Dr. Hazibullah Jan, Dr. Younas, Dr. Munir Ahmed, Dr. Imran Khan (Psychiatry), Dr. Muhammad Siraj (Orthopedics), Dr.

Dil Bagh, Dr. Awal Hakim, Dr. Zahidullah Khan (Medicine), Dr. Muhammad Imran (Pediatric Surgery), Dr. Irfanullah Afridi (Dermatology), and Dr. Adeela Mustafa (Community Medicine from Khyber Medical College), while Dr. Ahsan Mahmood from Khyber College of Dentistry was promoted to the position of Professor.

During the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Director of KTH, extended congratulations to all promoted doctors, emphasizing the collective effort needed for the institution's progress.

Former Medical Director, Dr. Muhammad Siraj, conveyed gratitude to the hospital administration, and Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi was thanked for organizing the event.

He stressed the importance of considering the hospital as a second home and urged collaborative efforts to improve medical facilities for all patients.

More Stories From Pakistan