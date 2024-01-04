15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over 15 kg charras, four bottles liquor, two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah, Rawat and Taxila police held Baseer Khan, Naseem Khan, Salman, Saeed, Shan, Yasir, Mubashir Kiani, Hamaiyat, and two female drug peddlers namely Rabo and Nahid for having over 15 kg charras and other items.

Saddar Wah and Dhamial police rounded up Amin Khan and Abdullah and recovered two 30-bore pistols and ammunition while two accused namely Hassan and Ghulam Mustafa were sent behind bars for having four bottles of liquor.

Meanwhile, New Town police arrested a kite seller namely Ayan Yasir and recovered 97 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.