166 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 166 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Wednesday.

The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered 15 new cases and caught 15 power pilferers with red handed.

Rs 6.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 1,87,000 units.