16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The 16th death anniversary of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will be observed on December 27 on Wednesday.

The arrangements have been completed and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh her martyrdom place, Mian Khurrum Rasool former Advisor to PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said.

Talking to APP, Mian Khurrum Rasool paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country.

He vowed to follow in her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country.

Mian Khurrum said that Benazir Bhutto is alive in the hearts and minds of the people.

He said that Benazir Bhutto never compromised on principle. He said that she was a leader of International stature and her services will be remembered forever.

She was not only the leader of Pakistan but also of the entire South Asian region, he added. It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.