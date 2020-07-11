18 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :About 18 people including one doctor, nine female health workers have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of confirmed patients to 209 in Tando Adam.

Focal person for the coronavirus control programme Dr Sadique Baloch has said on Saturday that 18 new infected patients were isolated at their homes.

He further said that out of 209 patients 130 had so far been recovered while number of isolated patients reached 79 in Tando Adam.