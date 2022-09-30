2 more reports positive for corona in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36000 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36000 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 16,49,323 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35,607 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.