UrduPoint.com

2 More Reports Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 09:30 PM

2 more reports positive for corona in Balochistan

Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36000 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 36000 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 16,49,323 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35,607 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social m ..

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social media

42 seconds ago
 Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament ..

Over Half Lawmakers Replaced in Kuwaiti Parliament, 2 Women Elected - Reports

16 seconds ago
 Railways decides to partially restore train operat ..

Railways decides to partially restore train operation for Karachi from October 2 ..

1 second ago
 Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

13 minutes ago
 Cypher audio-leaks expose criminal conspiracy of p ..

Cypher audio-leaks expose criminal conspiracy of previous govt, former PM: Cabin ..

2 seconds ago
 Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data

Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.