UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 NAB Witnesses Cross-examined In Paragon Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

2 NAB witnesses cross-examined in Paragon case

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of the Paragon City case against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till January 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of the Paragon City case against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till January 29.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khwaja brothers also appeared.

Two NAB witnesses - Muhammad Saleem, Manager of Imperial Company, and Tehsildar Aslam Gujjar - appeared before the court for cross examination.

Muhammad Saleem admitted that a meeting of Imperial Company took place in 2017 and it was called by Nadeem Zia. He also submitted that Khwaja Saad Rafique attended the meeting as an arbitrator.

Tehsildar Aslam Gujjar stated that Khwaja brothers obtained plots of 40-kanal land in Paragon City in exchange for their 50-kanal land. He submitted that 70 to 80 per cent land of Mouza Phhularwan had been included in the Paragon City.

He submitted that he prepared a report about illegal occupation of graveyard land and it was submitted in the Lahore High Court.

To which, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that it was an important report and requested the court for seeking it.

Subsequently, the court adjourned proceedings till January 29 and sought the report about illegal occupation of graveyard land. The court also directed witness Aslam Gujjar for ensuring his presence on the next date of hearing.

NAB had alleged that Khwaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Exchange Company January 2017 From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

UAE becomes world’s first country to produce alu ..

25 minutes ago

3-member cabinet committee to recommend action aga ..

2 minutes ago

Schools open after winter vacations

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt set Jan 29 for registration of Trust O ..

3 minutes ago

Navalny urges Russians to 'take to the streets'

3 minutes ago

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.