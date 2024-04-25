Open Menu

2 Ring Leaders Among 3 Terrorists Killed In Khyber Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

The security forces on Thursday killed three terrorists including two ring leaders during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The security forces on Thursday killed three terrorists including two ring leaders during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber District.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the army troops and terrorists, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists including ring leaders Sohail alias Azmato and Haji Gul alias Zarkavi, an Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation, whereas weapons and ammunition were recovered. They remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation. The sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists, if any, found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

