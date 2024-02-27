Open Menu

20 Arrested Along With Fireworks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:32 PM

20 arrested along with fireworks

The police have claimed to arrest 20 shopkeepers along with fireworks from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The police have claimed to arrest 20 shopkeepers along with fireworks from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that on special direction of CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, special police teams conducted crackdown against the sale and purchase of fireworks and nabbed 20 shopkeepers from Islam Nagar, Standard Chartered Chowk, Karkhana Bazaar, Montgomery Bazaar, Gol Jhang Bazaar, Bhowana Bazaar, Partab Nagar, Rehman Pura, Saleemi Chowk, McDonald Road and Hide Market.

Among the accused included Nazir Ahmad, Kashif Latif, Tauseef, Elyas, Shehzad Ali, Afzal, Mumtaz Ali, Suleman, Haidar, Abdur Rehman, Ateeq, Babar, Ahmad Ali, etc.

The police seized huge quantity of crackers and other items from their possession while the accused were locked behind bars for further investigation, he added.

