2,000 kites confiscated during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The police here on Sunday arrested two kite sellers and confiscated 2,000 kites from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police arrested two kite seller identified as Muhammad Aqib and Ihtasham and confiscated 2,000 kites and material used for kite flying.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police and said that strict action would be taken against Kite flying.

No one would be allowed to violate rule of law and made it clear that ban on kite flying would be strictly implemented.