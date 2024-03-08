Open Menu

206 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

206 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 206 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Friday.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered 60 new cases and caught 12 power pilferers with red handed.

Over Rs 10 million fine was imposed on power pilferers for stealing 2,64,000 electricity units and recovered over eight lac fine from the power pilferers on the spot.

APP/sak

