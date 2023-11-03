24 medical emergency vehicles provided for Raiwind Ijtima participants

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has provided an emergency medical cover to the participants in the Raiwind Ijtima.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Shahid Waheed told APP that eight emergency vehicles and 16 motorbike-ambulances have been deployed with staff to provide emergency services to the participants in the annual Raiwind congregation.

He said that Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to 68 participants during the last 24 hours. Waheed said that Rescue-1122 provided medical assistance to 47 participants and shifted them to various nearby government hospitals. Rescue-1122 also provided medical assistance to 21 participants on-the-spot, added Waheed.

The first session of Raiwind Ijtima is being organised from Nov 2 to Nov 5.

According to the Ijtima administration, around 5 lakh people are participating in the first phase.