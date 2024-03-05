25 Profiteers Held, Rs. 5 Lac Fine Imposed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) District administration claimed to have arrested at least 25 profiteers with a total of Rs. 5 lac fine was imposed on them during a week in connection with crackdown ahead of the holy month, Ramzan ul Mubarak.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Kadir said in statement that that more than 80 profiteers have been sent to lock-up so far in past two months here.
Meanwhile, a meeting of price control magistrates was held with DC in the chair.
The DC ordered to the magistrates to get ready providing relief to the masses who're worried from inflation.
He said that the needy segments of society would be provided relief through Nigehban Ramzan package.
He warned the shopkeepers failing to display rate list of goods and edibles outside of their outlets would be slapped with heavy fines in upcoming days.
He said agricultural fare price shops would also be introduced at Shamsabad Ramzan Bazar.
The new rates for edibles would be fixed before the start of Ramzan, he maintained.
Recent Stories
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation on CM's governance initiatives in full swing9 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM9 minutes ago
-
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 319 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation held in Tandlianwala19 minutes ago
-
Dialogue mulls over co-creating solutions for promoting youth-led waste recycling in cities39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers opportunities for investment in diverse fields: Faisal Tirmizi59 minutes ago
-
Capital administration successfully achieves target to identify, enroll out of school Children: DG P ..59 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran actor Qavi Khan observed59 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM; assures support to govt for economic stability1 hour ago
-
Commissioner visits THQ hospital Murree to inspect facilities1 hour ago
-
PHC seeks reply from ECP on petitions against election results1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader invites opposition to cooperate with govt for taking country out of crises1 hour ago