25 profiteers held, Rs. 5 lac fine imposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) District administration claimed to have arrested at least 25 profiteers with a total of Rs. 5 lac fine was imposed on them during a week in connection with crackdown ahead of the holy month, Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Kadir said in statement that that more than 80 profiteers have been sent to lock-up so far in past two months here.

Meanwhile, a meeting of price control magistrates was held with DC in the chair.

The DC ordered to the magistrates to get ready providing relief to the masses who're worried from inflation.

He said that the needy segments of society would be provided relief through Nigehban Ramzan package.

He warned the shopkeepers failing to display rate list of goods and edibles outside of their outlets would be slapped with heavy fines in upcoming days.

He said agricultural fare price shops would also be introduced at Shamsabad Ramzan Bazar.

The new rates for edibles would be fixed before the start of Ramzan, he maintained.