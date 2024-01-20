250-bed Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital To Be Functional From 25th: DC
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital will be functional with 250 beds from January 25 to facilitate the maximum number of patients.
Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 100 beds were already functional in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital and now its capacity would be increased up to 250 beds.
He said that working on the project was in the finishing stage and these beds would be made functional from January 25, 2024.
He directed the hospital administration to ensure tree plantation at available space in the hospital whereas local philanthropists would be requested for donation of a well-equipped dialysis center.
Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is expected to visit Faisalabad next week and inaugurate the projects, he added.
