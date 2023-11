FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police registered cases against 28 farmers on the charge of stealing

canal water on Monday.

According to police, Samundri Saddar police registered cases against 28 farmers,

including Muhammad Saeed.

The farmers of Chak No 447-GB had allegedly stolen canal water while

police had registered separate cases against the accused.