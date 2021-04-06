UrduPoint.com
28 Kanals State Land Worth Rs 10 Mln Retrieved From Land Grabbers

Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against land grabbers and retrieved 28 kanals state land worth Rs 10 million here at Chak No 118/15-L.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The crops cultivated at the state land was disposed off through ploughing while temporary and permanent constructions were also demolished.

The legal action to lodge case against land grabbers has also been started.

The deputy commissioner directed to continue crackdown against land grabbers at four Tehsils of the district and no one should be allowed for occupying state land illegally.

He said the state land worth billions of rupees had been retrieved in the district so far.

The district administration, revenue department along with police contingent participated in the operation.

