Open Menu

282 MW Clean, Green Energy To Be Added To National Grid By 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM

282 MW clean, green energy to be added to national grid by 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) At least 282 megawatts (MW) of clean and green energy will be added to the national grid system through solar, wind, and biomass by 2024.

Sharing details of the projects, official sources said that out of a total of 282 MW, 150 MW would be added to the system through solar, 100 MW through wind while remaining 32 MW from biomass.

They said that 150 MW through three solar projects including 50 MW Meridian Energy (Pvt) Ltd, HND Energy (Pvt) Ltd, and Helios Power (Pvt) Ltd was likely to start supplying electricity in the next month.

Similarly, 50 MW each Independent Power Producers (IPPs) wind projects- Western Energy (Pvt) Ltd and Transatlantic Energy (Pvt) Ltd were in different stages of development, they said.

They said that 32 MW Shah Taj Sugar Mills Ltd based on biomass would start generating by January 2024. All these projects were being facilitated by the Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB), they said.

/395

Related Topics

Electricity Meridian January All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

3 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

14 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

15 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

17 hours ago
UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

17 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

17 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

17 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

17 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan