282 MW clean, green energy to be added to national grid by 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) At least 282 megawatts (MW) of clean and green energy will be added to the national grid system through solar, wind, and biomass by 2024.

Sharing details of the projects, official sources said that out of a total of 282 MW, 150 MW would be added to the system through solar, 100 MW through wind while remaining 32 MW from biomass.

They said that 150 MW through three solar projects including 50 MW Meridian Energy (Pvt) Ltd, HND Energy (Pvt) Ltd, and Helios Power (Pvt) Ltd was likely to start supplying electricity in the next month.

Similarly, 50 MW each Independent Power Producers (IPPs) wind projects- Western Energy (Pvt) Ltd and Transatlantic Energy (Pvt) Ltd were in different stages of development, they said.

They said that 32 MW Shah Taj Sugar Mills Ltd based on biomass would start generating by January 2024. All these projects were being facilitated by the Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB), they said.

