29 criminals held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 17 drug pushers and recovered 3.

8 Kg hashish and 172 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 4 gamblers with stake money of Rs 3,410.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.