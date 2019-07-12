3-day Pakistani Mango festival kicks off in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-day Pakistani mango festival kicked off in UAE , displaying different varieties of high-quality mangoes such as Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratore, and Langra to attract the large number of visitors.

Different stalls have been set up, where different breeds of mangoes have been displayed. The famous types of mangoes are Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar Ratore, and Langra which have no match in taste in the entire world.

"The aim of organizing this festival was not only to highlight the importance of Pakistani mangoes but also to increase and enhance its export and this festival will play an important role in enhancing the productivity of mangoes" said organizers.

The Consulate General of Pakistan has organized the first-ever festival of this kind in the emirate.

There are at least 19 varieties of the 'king of fruits' showcased at the event that ends on Saturday, July 13.

The Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmad Amjad Ali spoke and expressed the importance of exporting more mangoes to the UAE from Pakistan, the Gulf news reported.

Pakistan is home to about 250 varieties and is the sixth largest exporter of the fruit in the world.

"We currently export to 22 countries and we want to increase our exports to the UAE," said Ali.

Speaking about the most popular breed, he said that the Sindhri, which comes from the Sindh province of Pakistan, and the Chaunsa are the most loved.

Other popular varieties include the Anwar Ratol, Langra and Fajri. Each variety differs in size, color, taste and texture.

This period is an especially important one in terms of the fruit's yield in Pakistan.

"This week has the maximum variety of mangoes because the season in Sindh is ending and the season in Punjab is just beginning," said Ali.