3 hurt as car overturns on national highway near Liaquatpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :At least three people were critically injured after a speeding car overturned on National highway near Liaquatpur on early Friday morning.

As per rescue sources an over-speeding car rammed into a footpath, as a result of which three family persons got serious injuries.

Rescue sources said that the family was on way to Khanpur when the accident occurred.

Upon receiving information about the incident, rescue teams and security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the wounded people to the nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.