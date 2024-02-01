3 injured in explosion in Jaffarabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) At least three people were injured on Thursday in a bomb explosion in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan.

According to a private news channel, a cracker bomb explosion occurred outside the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) election office in Dera Allahyar, injuring at least three people.

Police and rescue officials shifted the injured to the District Hospital in Dera Murad Jamali.