3 Injured In Explosion In Jaffarabad
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) At least three people were injured on Thursday in a bomb explosion in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan.
According to a private news channel, a cracker bomb explosion occurred outside the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) election office in Dera Allahyar, injuring at least three people.
Police and rescue officials shifted the injured to the District Hospital in Dera Murad Jamali.
Recent Stories
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unified forces gear up for upcoming general election security4 minutes ago
-
Sindh to observe Feb 05 as public Holiday on "Kashmir Solidarity Day"4 minutes ago
-
Six workers injured as roof of shed collapsed4 minutes ago
-
Indian state terrorism in IIOJK increased during BJP rule: report4 minutes ago
-
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi9 minutes ago
-
12 Killed, 14 injured in multiples Road mishaps in IIOJK14 minutes ago
-
ECP to dispatch ballot papers in Balochistan, KPK by air14 minutes ago
-
Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Trail-314 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders urge UN to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK14 minutes ago
-
'Vote casting is our national responsibility'24 minutes ago
-
8 fuel agencies sealed:34 minutes ago
-
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today45 minutes ago