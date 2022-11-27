3 killed in traffic accident at Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed and several others injured in a traffic accident that took place at Wahir area of Khuzdar when a rashly driven car was overturned on Sunday.

According to a private media report, a traffic accident took place when a high-speed four-by-four vehicle lost control and overturned in the process.

As a result, three people died on the spot while several others got injuries in the same accident.

Police and rescue officials reached the spot after being informed as dead bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.