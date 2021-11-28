UrduPoint.com

3 More Die As Daily Covid Deaths Witness Upward Trend In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Three fresh Covid deaths were reported while 149 new positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An official handout said, the deaths were reported in Kashmir while 119 cases were detected in Valley and 30 in Jammu, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Moreover, 141 more COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 14 from Jammu and 127 from Kashmir valley, it said.

More Stories From Pakistan

