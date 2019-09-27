UrduPoint.com
3 People Including A Woman Die In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:07 PM

Ferozewala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) A speedy Bus hit 3 motorcycles and 3 people including one woman died and two persons got injured in Ferozewala.According to media reports a speedy passenger bus going to Lahore from Sheikhupura crushed 3 motorcycles and as a result 3 people died including one women while two persons sustained injuries near Qilla Sitara Shah, Ferozewala.

The dead included Lubna, Falak Sher and Faizan whiole the injured persons Names are Ali and Amir who was taken to the DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

The family members of the victims staged protest on the road.The traffic going from Sheikhupura to Lahore has been blocked and some people broke the glasses of several vehicles and the drivers were beaten.

