3 POs arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders in a fraudulent case during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Civil Lines police held Farooq, Taj Wali and Sulaman. The procliamed offender were wanted to police from the last year.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that accused will be challaned with solid evidence adding that justice will be provided to the family members without any discrimination.

He made it clear that strict action will taken against such elements involved in malpractices adding that it prime dutyof police to protect the lives and properties of people.