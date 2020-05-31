UrduPoint.com
30 Suspects Arrested, Drug & Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:50 PM

30 suspects arrested, drug & weapons recovered

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::District Swabi Police during a search and strike operation against anti-social elements in the circle arrested 2 criminals wanted in attempted murder, 30 suspects including 5 facilitators and recovered 3090 grams of hashish, 3 pistols.

On the directives of DPO Swabi, the police circle started search and strike operation across the district against drug dealers, criminal elements led by DSP circle Iftikhar Ali, SHO sub-inspector Niaz Ali Khan along with a heavy contingent of police in the village hat.

The team during a search and strike operations in Maini, Sogande, Klabat, Zarubi, Batakara and other adjoining Banda 25 suspected hideouts and houses were checked, houses of criminal elements were raided along with lady constables as a result of which drug dealer Farooq Walid Arresting Sher Zada resident of Kotha from whose possession 3090 grams of cannabis, wanted in attempted murder, Tariq resident of Batakara and Zia-ul-Qamar resident of Klabat were arrested as per rules.

While in other operations, one pistol was recovered from the possession of Ikram of Kotha, one pistol from the possession of Talha of Klabat and one pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition from the possession of Adil. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Arms Act. During the search operation, 5 facilitators were arrested and a case was registered against them. Police checked the data of all motorcycles, vehicles and suspicious persons coming and going through inbound and outbound routes using modern scientific equipment.

