32 Kanal graveyard land retrieved from illegal occupants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A team of Tahsil Sadar administration Multan retrieved 32 Kanal land of a graveyard from illegal occupants at Mauza Gill here on Thursday.

The team led by assistant commissioner Shahzad Mehboob, employed heavy machinery to demolish illegal structures built there.

Police and civil defence officials also accompanied the administration on the occasion.

The order for operation was issued by deputy commissioner Amir Khatak after he was informed by the people at a open court about the illegally occupied land, says an official release.