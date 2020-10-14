38 booked over breeding of dengue larvae

Anti-dengue teams have so far got registered cases against 38 persons over breeding of dengue larvae at their shops and other places in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-dengue teams have so far got registered cases against 38 persons over breeding of dengue larvae at their shops and other places in the district.

This was informed in a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Wednesday.

The DC said that the departments involved in anti-dengue surveillance activities should fulfill their responsibilities.

He directed for monitoring of performance of anti-dengue teams on regular basis.

Earlier, District Coordinator Dr Orangzeb briefed the participants about anti-dengue surveillance.