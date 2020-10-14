UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 Booked Over Breeding Of Dengue Larvae

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:51 PM

38 booked over breeding of dengue larvae

Anti-dengue teams have so far got registered cases against 38 persons over breeding of dengue larvae at their shops and other places in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-dengue teams have so far got registered cases against 38 persons over breeding of dengue larvae at their shops and other places in the district.

This was informed in a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Wednesday.

The DC said that the departments involved in anti-dengue surveillance activities should fulfill their responsibilities.

He directed for monitoring of performance of anti-dengue teams on regular basis.

Earlier, District Coordinator Dr Orangzeb briefed the participants about anti-dengue surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Nature backs Biden over 'disastrous' Trump for US ..

3 minutes ago

FDA retrieves 9.5-kanal land in two housing scheme ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors Must Notify Russian Health Watchdog of Eac ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Free to Buy, Sell Weapons After Arms Embargo ..

5 minutes ago

Circular Economy May Help Reduce Industry Emission ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Free to Sell Defense Equipment to Syria, Iraq ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.